Home | News | General | Jurgen Klopp reacts to calls for him to quit Liverpool this summer

- Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Liverpool

- This comes after he was enjoined to make a move to German side Bayern Munich

- Klopp recently helped Liverpool to win the Champions League title beating Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rubbished calls for him to quit the Premier League giants after winning the 2018/19 Champions League title.

The Reds were impressive in the final of the Champions League beating Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

And after the victory for Liverpool, Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer says he would like to see Jurgen Klopp making a move to the German club.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Paul Pogba of Man United emerges as summer target for Juventus

“I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern.

"For me he is one of the world's best coaches. What he started in Dortmund, he has refined with Liverpool,'' he explained.

Jurgen Klopp has now responded that he has no plan to make a return to the German Bundesliga stressing that he is happy at Liverpool.

"I like Franz and he likes me, but I have a long-term contract at Liverpool.

"I would rather prefer he said that than him saying and thinking that I can be Bayern manager.

"However, both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches. And what could be in five years or more, I do not know,'' Klopp told Bild.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to have cried on Sunday, June 2, during his side's Champions League trophy parade in England.

The Reds defeated Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the 2018/19 Champions League final with Mohamed Salah and Origi scoring the two goals.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby reveals Nigeria's target at World Cup | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...