Reports about ISWAP taking over Nigerian territory false - Group

The Coalition Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CATE) has condemned reports that the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) has taken control of some territory in Nigeria.

The coalition said reports that Boko Haram terrorists have taken control of Marte, headquarters of Marte local government area of Borno state, western coast of Lake Chad is false.

A statement signed by the national coordinator of CATE, Gabriel Onoja, on Monday, June 3, said the report turns out to be propaganda launched against the Nigerian Military for the benefit of terrorists.

Onoja said the series of attempted incursions by Boko Haram terrorists has recently been ending in their being killed in dozens as they were dealt decisive blows in their attempted attack similar to the trouncing they have suffered in recent weeks.

CATE its contacts on the ground in the affected area have confirmed that what transpired in Marte was blown out of proportion.

Onoja said the incident which raises the question whether Nigeria is in the grip of mischief by a section of the media that has resolved to be unpatriotic as nothing in the reported capture of Marte checked out.

"Based on facts obtained from on the ground assessment, the story of the purported capture of Marte was found to be aimed at derailing the war against terrorism with intent to demoralize government troops that are carrying out the operation with selfless sacrifices that have earned the country respite from the scourge of Boko Haram," Onoja said.

"The publication of the misleading story is a red flag that a new propaganda offensive has been launched against the Nigerian Armed Froces with a view to boosting the morale of Boko Haram terrorists," he said.

Onoja further urged all professional media organizations to continue adhering to the time-tested tenets of journalism that is built around objectivity, fairness balance and due consideration for national interest and the general public good.

He also urged the Nigerian military to keep up its onslaught against the terrorists that had thought they could make life unbearable for Nigerians.

"The recourse to lies by supporters of the terrorists is not enough to invalidate the divine mandate that the Nigerian Armed Forces have to liberate the country from its enemies.

"Finally, the Nigerian military has confirmed it’s new posture as the last hope of the common masses and we urge this patriotic and selfless members of the armed forces never to be derailed by the antics of terrorists and their sponsors," he said.

