Actor Adeniyi Johnson leaves wife speechless with lovely early birthday surprise (video)

Popular Yoruba actress, Oluwaseyi Edun turns a year older today, June 4th and her actor husband, Adeniyi Johnson gave her an early morning birthday surprise that left her speechless.

Love is a beautiful thing and finding the right one to enjoy and celebrate love with is something many people pray for. For Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, however, their love is simply amazing.

He recently left his wife pleasantly shocked after he gave her an early morning birthday surprise that left many fans wishing in awe.

In the video which he shared on his Instagram page, she is seen going towards to walk into a brilliant birthday surprise consisting of jazz music, cake, wrapped gifts, pastries and confetti.

Actor Adeniyi Johnson celebrates wife with early birthday surprise (video)

Source: Instagram

He shared the video of a very stunned Oluwaseyi who was completely speechless by the gesture. He wrote: "Early surprise for the surprise queen. Sebi u always say I can't get u ni.... Thanks to all that made it happen.

[embedded content]

