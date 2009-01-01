Home | News | General | Police nab 38 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery

The Nigeria Police on Monday, June 3, said they had arrested 38 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and gun runners in different parts of the north central, north east and north west zones of the country.

Force spokesman and deputy commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to Mba, 20 AK 47 rifles, 11 dane guns, four pump action rifles, 10 automatic pistols, 6, 000 live ammunition and two vehicles were recovered.

He said that the arrest was in continuation of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched to tackle the security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the country in general.

Mba said that members of a syndicate, which specialised in smuggling weapons into the country, were among suspects arrested.

The spokesman said that the syndicate smuggle the weapons from North Africa, Burkinafaso and Benin Republic.

“They conceal the weapons inside hide and skin, second hand clothing and yam flour,“ he said.

He said that the criminals had also devised a means of concealing weapons inside toys, urging members of the public to bear with the police when carrying thorough checks on vehicles.

“When you see policemen checking items like that please don’t blame them,“ he said.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, said that he had killed several kidnap victims who could not pay ransom.

He said that his job was specifically to prevent the victims from escaping from his custody.

Mba said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kaduna state police command on Friday, April 26, said it had in the last few weeks, arrested 36 suspected criminals and recovered 486 livestock from cattle rustlers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Malam Ahmad Abdurrahaman, made the disclosure while speaking with Journalists on Friday in Kaduna.

He attributed the feat to the recently launched ‘Operation Puff Adder’ by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar and ”the subsequent confidence building campaign the Command vigorously carried out under my supervision particularly along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway.”

