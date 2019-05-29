Home | News | General | Okorocha cautions new Imo governor over handover ultimatum

- A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, accuses the new governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, of blackmailing him

- Okorocha in a statement through his aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, dismisses the claims by Ihedioha that the former administration failed to handover before leaving office

- Onwuemeodo says the only thing Ihedioha can do to dwarf Okorocha’s achievement is to work and achieve more than him

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has told the new governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to focus on governance instead of blackmailing him.

Okorocha made the statement in response to Ihedioha’s directive mandating officials of the former administration to handover in 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday, June 3, by Sam Onwuemeodo, his media aide, Okorocha dismissed the claims by Ihedioha that the administration failed to handover before leaving office.

Okorocha’s spokesperson said the new governor avoided all meetings with the former administration, but decided to play pranks, The Cable reports.

“We do not think that the new governor came to power only to vilify Okorocha. Since May 29, 2019, when he was inaugurated, he has never said any other thing aside talking down on the former governor,” he said.

“First, he went to demolish the Akachi tower, Imo people shouted foul. He said Okorocha had been arrested by EFCC, which was also false. He renamed the Imo Trade & Investment Centre Ahiajioku Centre, and he must have discovered that he has no audience."

Onwuemeodo faulted Ihedioha for claiming that the government house Okorocha handed over to him was an eyesore.

He also accused the new governor of denying that the former governor left N42.5billion for him, when the banks never denied being in custody of the mentioned sums.

“Today, it is the issue of handover. There was a Joint Inauguration Committee with his Secretary to the State Government now, Chief Chris Okewulonu as Co-chairman," Onwuemeodo said.

“They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the Principal Secretary to the former governor has also been there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over.”

Onwuemeodo urged the new governor to face governance and make efforts to improve the lives of the people of Imo state, noting that the only thing Ihedioha’s can do to dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him.

Meanwhile, Rochas Okorocha, may be in for fresh troubles as the state House of Assembly has given a nod to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to commence a probe of his administration.

The Assembly passed the resolution at its sitting mandating Ihedioha to probe Okorocha. The Nation reported that the sitting was presided over by the speaker of the House, Chinedu Offor.

The lawmakers also reportedly cancelled all appointments made by Okorocha into boards, agencies and inter-ministerial departments towards the end of his administration.

