Troops kill 20 Boko Haram terrorists in clearance operations

- Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have neutralised 20 Boko Haram terrorists at the fringes of the Lake Chad

- Four soldiers were wounded during the early morning raid and are receiving medical care

- Several gun trucks, arms and ammunition were destroyed during the operation

In continuation of clearance operations to oust Islamic State terrorists from the Lake Chad area, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have neutralised over 20 Boko Haram terrorists.

The insurgents were killed in a renewed effort to end the activities of the terrorists at the fringes of the Lake Chad, The Nation reports.

According to a statement by Colonel Timothy Antigha, the MNJTF’s spokesman, the clearance operations were done in the region of Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general area.

“In continuation of the ongoing offensive operations to oust Islamic State terrorists from the Lake Chad Area, troops of the MNJTF, in conjunction with national forces, in an early morning raid today, neutralised over 20 terrorists operating around Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general area.

“Similarly, several gun trucks, arms and ammunition, as well as a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, which was meant to disrupt troops’ advance was also destroyed.

“Unfortunately, four personnel of the MNJTF were wounded during the firefight and have been evacuated for urgent medical attention," the statement read.

According to Antigha, the MNJTF is committed to delivering the mandate of the force. He called for continuous support and solidarity of the good people of the Lake Chad Region.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday, June 1, attacked two military bases in Borno state.

The attacks were launched on troops of the 192 Battalion deployed to Delwa village, along Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Konduga local government area, and soldiers attached to 242 Battalion in Marte local government area towards Lake Chad.

According to sources within the Nigerian Army, six soldiers are currently missing after the attack.

