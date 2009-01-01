God has been so good to you – Osinbajo tells Buhari





The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of the goodness of God in his (Buhari’s) life.





The Vice President also said that Nigeria was on the threshold of greatness, stressing that the security and religious challenges presently facing the country was an evidence that something great was coming.





Osinbajo spoke when he led residents of the FCT to President Muhammadu Buhari Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Osinbajo said, “First let me congratulate you on this very solemn occasion that marks the end of the Ramadan.

“I want to say that God almighty has been extremely good to you and to our government.





“I recall about two years ago when I had to host this particular event because you were away on medical leave at the time.





“But God has been so good, not only did he bring you back healthier than when you left, but has also been gracious enough for you to have a second opportunity to lead our great.





“I thank the almighty God for you and for all of us who have been a part of your government and who have been a part of what God has done in our midst.





“The period of the fast is always a very good time because first of all, usually all of my friends who are usually very badly behaved, behave themselves much better.





“I pray and hope that the good behavior that they maintain during the fast will continue even for the next four years and beyond because I think we all need that.





“Our country as it is today, is at a threshold of greatness, you have said so many times.





“Any situation where something great and something important is about to happen, usually you will have very many and negative opposing voices that want to keep that thing from happening.





“I believe that our country is at a threshold of the breakthrough that we have been praying for and hoping for all these many years.





“And this is why many challenges are going on. Challenges around security, religion, people who are stoking up embers of religious and ethnic divisions and all that.





“But this gathering is one of those gatherings that we are at liberty, political leadership, religious leadership to demonstrate to our people that this country is a country of one people, the Nigerian people.





“They may be different in their faith, ethnicity but we are one people. We are one and united people.”





Osinbajo also lauded leaders that attended the homage that had become a tradition during festive period, adding, “we will come together, Christians, Muslims, and people of different faith to demonstrate that this country is a united country.





“And that those who will want to stoke up ambers or division we will not allow them to do so.





“So I want to urge all our leaders here that we must not allow the rhetoric of religion to supersede the rhetoric of unity. We must also speak up, we must seek ways that will unite our country.





“We cannot keep quiet because there are so many negative statements being made everyday and sometimes we ignore those statements and say these are people who have no understanding.





“But if we allow these negative statements to continue, then they will define our country and will define the situation of our country.





“As I have said, our country is destined for greatness and I pray that the almighty God will lead us to that greatness.





“And as we move day by day towards that greatness, those who want to bring us down that God almighty will prevent them from doing so.”

