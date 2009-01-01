APC NWC finally reacts to calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation





The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has stated its position on calls by some some party chieftains for the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to resign.





The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in an interview with journalists, spoke in response to a letter by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaib, making the demand to Oshiomhole.





Recall that former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, former old Sokoto governor, Yahaya AbdulKarim, among others have joined the growing list of leaders asking Oshiomhole to leave office.





But the APC spokesperson said Shuaib’s assertions in the letter to the National Chairman portrayed the NWC as a bunch of cowards looking for a scapegoat to pass on the blame following undesired results in his home Zamfara State.





“When he [Senator Lawal Shuaib] alleged that the National Chairman is running the party like a sole administrator, does that mean the rest of us are incompetent? I doubt if he would have many members of the NWC supporting him in this.





“The ability to face up to the challenges and to take responsibility for mistakes are important qualities of a leader. If the NWC had taken any action that did not produce the desired result, it would be plain cowardice to look for a scapegoat or pass on the blame to another person.





“Since the Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC came to office, we have been doing our best to institutionalise the best ideals of progressive politics. We understand that we must bring everyone under the fold of the party, where all of us would be subject to our party’s rules and conventions.





“We understand that impunity can provide temporary advantage and even successes. But ultimately, those successes would be short-lived. PDP is a living example of the inherent calamity of impunity.





“The PDP era brought calamity to the country and ultimately led to the loss of power. What I read from that letter is a call to continue along that trend. With due respect, that is not what APC stands for,” Issa-Onilu stated.

