Buhari lacks power to approve State, LGA police – Falana



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 15 minutes ago
A senior advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Femi Falana, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot single-handedly approve establishment of State and Local Government Areas police.

In a brief statement in reaction to the recommendation of the Presidential panel on election reforms, Falana declared that the issue of establishing state police is a constitutional matter.

He said President Buhari cannot decide on it.

The senior lawyer said without going through the National Assembly for amendment of the Constitution, whatever decision unilaterally made by Buhari would not work.

“Issue of state police is a constitutional one; there must be an amendment of the constitution in order for the president to approve the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission.

“The president cannot single-handedly give approval for the establishment of state police,” he said.

