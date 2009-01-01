Buhari lacks power to approve State, LGA police – Falana
- 3 hours 15 minutes ago
- 3
- 0
A senior advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Femi Falana, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot single-handedly approve establishment of State and Local Government Areas police.
In a brief statement in reaction to the recommendation of the Presidential panel on election reforms, Falana declared that the issue of establishing state police is a constitutional matter.
He said President Buhari cannot decide on it.
The senior lawyer said without going through the National Assembly for amendment of the Constitution, whatever decision unilaterally made by Buhari would not work.
“Issue of state police is a constitutional one; there must be an amendment of the constitution in order for the president to approve the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission.
“The president cannot single-handedly give approval for the establishment of state police,” he said.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129