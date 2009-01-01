Home | News | General | You’re a necessary evil; you voted for PDP - Buhari tells FCT residents during Sallah celebration

- FCT residents have been described by President Buhari as a necessary evil for voting for the PDP in the 2019 polls

- The president stated that he was putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for himself and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

- Buhari further disclosed that he had all the results of the constituencies; but that he was not threatening the FCT

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been described by President Muhammadu Buhari as a “necessary evil” for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections.

The president made the comment on Tuesday, June 4, when he received FCT residents who paid him a Sallah visit at Aso Rock, The Cable reports.

READ ALSO: LIST: 4 south-south professionals Buhari should consider as petroleum minister

Legit.ng gathers that the president stated that he was putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for himself and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari also expressed pleasure that the senator representing the FCT, Phillip Aduda, was not seated close to him during the event.

He said: “I want to appreciate the number two man of the country because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency.

“I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well.

“If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.”

He continued: “I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement, they put him very far away from me.

“I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice-president. I think they know that they are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari urged Muslims in the country to sustain the virtues of the Ramadan period.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fasting season, he asked Muslims to always put humanity before personal interests.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerians react as President Buhari keeps mum over inauguration speech | Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...