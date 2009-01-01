Home | News | General | Buhari will end security challenges soon - IBB tells Nigerians

- Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, expresses the confidence that the Buhari’s administration would end the skirmishes in some parts of the country very soon

- Babangida says what is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to enable him provide adequate security and good leadership

- The former military president says Muhammadu Buhari needs everyone’s cooperation to trudge on to success

Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has expressed confidence that Nigeria would soon overcome its security challenges.

Babangida, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Minna, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would tackle and end the skirmishes in some parts of the country “very soon”.

“What is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to enable him provide adequate security and good leadership.

“The people’s support will help the President to succeed; he needs everyone’s cooperation to trudge on to success,” he said.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to remain peaceful and pray for peace to reign in the country, noting that no meaningful development could take place in a chaotic environment.

“Peace remains a pre-requisite for any meaningful development. We must all seek it, crave for it and work for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof Ishaq Akintola, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order heads of all security outfits in the country to eliminate all known kidnappers’ camps and hideouts.

Akintola in his Eid-el-fitri message on Tuesday, June 3, said that security agencies should take the battle to the kidnappers camps, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He also urged government to introduce welfare packages for the poor as a mitigating factor to checking these societal ills.

