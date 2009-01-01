Home | News | General | Eid-el-Fitri: Okowa, Ortom felicitates with Muslims

- Nigerian leaders continue to send messages to the Muslim community on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri

- Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom have identified with the Muslims on the occasion

- The governors urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, while acknowledging the valuable prayers of the Muslim community

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has felicitated with the Muslim community on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri, saying that though Ramadan fast is over, it is important that the lessons of the season are sustained and replicated in their daily lives for the good of society.

He also congratulated all Muslims for successfully completing this year’s Ramadan fast.

In a message on Tuesday, June 4 in Asaba, the state capital, Governor Okowa urged the Muslim community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate.

He also urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

“I will like to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all and enjoine all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the holy month also permeate into us all, and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation. It is my hope that today brings joy to all of your homes, both here in Delta state, Nigeria and around the world.” he said.

On his part, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year's Eid-el-Fitri and given assurances that necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee hitch-free celebration.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

He acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

He assured the people of the state that security of lives and property will remain the priority of the present administration in his second term in office.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, were at the eid praying ground in the ancient town on Tuesday, June 4.

Both men who were brought together by the Eid el-Fitr celebrations shook hands.

The governor and the emir have not been seen together publicly since Ganduje split the Kano emirate into five.

