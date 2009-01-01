Home | News | General | We are not planning to launch attack on southeast over grazing land - Miyetti Allah

- The southeast branch of MACBAN on Tuesday, June 4, denied the allegation that it is planning to attack five southeast states

- The association was accused of working on attack the states because their governors reportedly refused to give them lands for grazing

- MACBAN, however, added that there is no truth in the report but it will rather commend the governors for aiding peaceful coexistence

The southeast branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Tuesday, June 4, denied the allegation that its members is planning to attack five southeast states.

It was alleged that the MACBAN members in the region would attack the states over the governors’ reported refusal to give out grazing land for herdsmen, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Saraki makes fresh appointment days to his handover

In the report reportedly by the association, it threatened that the lands they have been refused would be taken by force by the herdsmen.

Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, the chairman of Miyetti Allah in the zone, however, said there nothing true in the report making the rounds, adding that the governors in the region should rather be praised for the creating peaceful environments.

“Few days ago, we woke up to a malicious publication in the social media purporting a phantom statement in Abuja entitled ‘South East will boil any moment from now because of their stubbornness’ ascribed to the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, and erroneously ascribed to me.

“While it is my wish to inform the public that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria did not make any statement to the effect of the content of the publication either in Abuja or anywhere for that matter, I humbly wish to correctly place my designation as the Chairman of South East zone of the association and not the leader of cattle breeders in Nigeria as I was addressed in the publication,” the chairman said.

The chairman also said that the increasing effort of re-orientation of both MACBAN members and their host communities have enabled peaceful relationship and coexistence.

He added: “Given the increasing orientation and reorientation of our people and the local people who are our landlords, and given the strong commitment of the state governors towards peaceful relationship across board, one harbours no doubts that the relationship between our herders and their landlords can only be increasingly better as time progresses.

“It is therefore my intention, while dispelling the published rumour from the pit of malicious mischief, to share my upbeat spirit with all of us…”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, denied the allegation that the federal government offered to pay MACBAN N100 billion to shun kidnapping in the country.

Adamu denied the allegation on Tuesday, May 7, in Abuja while speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door session that lasted more than 2 hours at the Senate.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...