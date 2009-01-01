Home | News | General | Reckless blessing of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin - Theresa Moses

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (C.M.D.M), Warri, Delta state, blessed two people with two cars valued at N5,000,000 (five million naira) and cash gift of six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) while individual members of the congregation were blessed with divers amount of money totaling ten million naira (N10,000,000).

The event which took place during the Sunday breakthrough service at Mercy City, Warri left many worshippers spell-bound as the beneficiaries, Apostle Famous Assoude (from Benin Republic but base in Port Harcourt) and Mr. James Innocent, a taxi driver from Bayelsa state are still in shock of the miraculous blessing received from Owomowomo.

Divine favour indeed is activated by sacrifice as the life of Apostle Assoude turned around after the great encounter with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. As a tiller, he was one of those who spoke ill of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and was later forgiven and blessed with two hundred thousand naira few months ago. That encounter made him surrender to God, set up Goodnews for all Nation Deliverance Ministry in Port Harcourt and began to preach the gospel of Christ.

Beneficiaries couldn’t hold it as they totally went gaga over the reckless blessing of Prophet Jeremiah

On this end, Apostle Famous Assoude came to testify to what the God of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has done in his life. The tireless general in his extravagant giving, blessed the apostle with N500,000. As a result, other members of the congregation started blessing the apostle.

Mr. James Innocent, a taxi driver who had no money with him, decided to donate his only source of livelihood, a worn-out car to support Famous’ ministry. Touched by this amazing act of giving, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and his alluring wife, Prophetess Anthonia Fufeyin, on behalf of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation donated a Toyota Corolla to Mr. Innocent for his transportation business and N100,000 cash.

Prophet Jeremiah and his wife donated a Toyota Corolla to Mr. Innocent

As the prophet and his wife saw the excitement on the face of Apostle Assoude appreciating God after receiving his cash gifts, they decided to double his blessing with a Toyota Corolla. Both beneficiaries couldn’t hold it as they totally went gaga over the reckless blessing of Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

