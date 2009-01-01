Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande becomes UNGA president

- Prof. Tijani Muhammad-Bande has emerged president of the 74th UN General Assembly

- Muhammad-Bande earlier declared his intention for the position, promising to focus on the effective implementation of existing mandates

- The former UNGA president, Ms Maria Espinosa, had announced the diplomat as the first candidate for the position

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has emerged President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday, June 4.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990. He will be inaugurated in September.

Legit.ng previously reported that Muhammad-Bande formally declared his intention to vie for the presidency of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Muhammad-Bande made the declaration at a cocktail party attended by world diplomats and delegates in New York on Friday evening.

This came barely eight days after the current UNGA president, Ms Maria Espinosa, announced him as the first candidate for the position.

The report furthered stated that the election of the president of the 74th UNGA will hold at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, June 4.

In a statement on its website, UNGA said the presidency of the 74th session was zoned to Africa in “full respect of the established principle of geographical rotation”, among other reasons.

The current president, who is the Foreign Minister of Ecuador, was elected on June 5, and assumed duty on Sept. 18, 2018.

