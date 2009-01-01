Home | News | General | Real Madrid make big transfer decision on Paris-Saint-Germain star Neymar
Real Madrid make big transfer decision on Paris-Saint-Germain star Neymar



- Real Madrid are said to have pulled out of the race to sign Neymar from PSG

- Neymar has been linked with exit at PSG with Barcelona also interested in him

- Lionel Messi is reported to have told Barcelona to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou

Spanish club Real Madrid have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Paris-Saint-Germain star Neymar after meeting with the agent of the Brazilian.

Two years after making a world record move to Paris-Saint-Germain from Barcelona, Neymar's future is now in doubt and could leave this summer.

He has also been linked with a return to Barcelona with Lionel Messi said to be interested in having a reunion with Neymar at the Nou Camp.

But Neymar's representative Wagner Ribeiro held talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the Spanish capital according to UK Mirror.

The reported meeting led to Los Blancos pulling out of any deal to sign Neymar this summer from Paris-Saint-Germain.

Also, it will be hard for Barcelona to sign Neymar from PSG as club's chief Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaifi says he is not for sale.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how PSG star Neymar reportedly told Real Madrid he will only consider to join them if they give him £1.2 million a week deal.

The Brazil superstar has been recently linked with a move back to Barcelona following his miserable two seasons at the Parc Des Princes.

He joined Parisians from the Catalans in a world record fee valued around £200 million in the summer of 2017, but the Brazilian has been said to be unhappy at the French club.

