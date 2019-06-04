Home | News | General | Ramadan: Alaafin of Oyo shares photos, video of himself and wives to celebrate Eid il Fitri

- The Alaafin of Oyo celebrated his Muslim identity by observing the Eid il Fitri in a grand way

- Alongside his wives, he wore festive clothes to attend prayers and the celebrations afterwards

- A video of the Alaafin of Oyo and his wives dancing merrily was also shared

Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, recently celebrated the Eid il Fitri occasion in grand style with his immediate family. The traditional ruler who also identifies with Islam wore a festive white attire to the prayers.

In particular reflection of the Nigerian character, his wives wore green outfits to complement his white attire. With his seven women, the Alaafin of Oyo grandly attended the mosque to pray in honour of the celebration.

Upon their arrival at the palace, a crowd gathered at his home and several instruments of music like the talking drum and 'sekere' were played to accompany the festive aura.

The Alaafin of Oyo and his wives danced to the rhythm of the tunes played. It was indeed a fruitful Eid il Fitri celebration for the traditional home.

See photo and videos from the celebration:

