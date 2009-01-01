In next life, he won’t ‘toast’ married women – Man says after killing neighbour

A man identified as Audu Umar has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for killing his neighbour, one Abubakar Muhammadu, who allegedly made love advances to his wife.

Audu, who is currently in the custody of the Niger State Police Command, said that he did not regret killing Muhammadu because he was fond of making advances to married women in the village.

According to newsmen, the suspect declared that he was satisfied with executing judgment upon the victim, insisting he was ready to face the consequence of his action.



“I do not regret killing him because Mohammadu decided to die like a chicken. In his next world, he will not make advances to married women in this village.

“I am ready to bear the consequences, so let the law take its cause. I am fulfilled Mohammadu will never see my wife again, Allah will judge him.”

Audu and Muhammadu hail from Wawa village in New- Bussa in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state

The suspect’s wife, Hassana Audu, had reported to her husband that the deceased had been disturbing her for relationship which she refused.

The suspect claimed he had warned the deceased several times to desist from making advances to his wife which he refused but went further to provoke him beyond reason, so he attacked him with a machete, inflicted deep cuts on his head which resulted to his death.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW