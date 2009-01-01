Serena Williams joins list of Forbes richest self-made women

Tennis star, Serena Williams has made history by landing herself a spot on Forbes list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women.

According to Forbes, the 23-time Grand Slam champion made the list as a result of her “brain and brand rather than her backhand”.

Her fortune is estimated at $224m (about £177m), with investments in 34 start-up business over the past five years.

The 37-year-old tennis star told Forbes:

“I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face.”

In an Instagram post she shared back in April, Serena Williams revealed the purpose behind her venture.

“In 2014, (yes I know I can keep a secret) I launched Serena Ventures with the mission of giving opportunities to founders across an array of industries. Serena Ventures invests in companies that embrace diverse leadership, individual empowerment, creativity and opportunity.

Slide right to see a few brands in our portfolio. We have so many exciting things coming up! “

The mother of one has also dipped her hand in Asustra, a self-care brand based in the United States.

“I love [Asutra’s] focus on active self care”, Williams said in her interview with WWD.

“Obviously I live and breathe that, and I was able to use their products as part of actively taking care of myself. I also love that their products work and they use all natural ingredients, so you can use the products for your mind, body and soul.

“That was a huge appeal for me and just fit right into my lifestyle.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW