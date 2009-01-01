‘Gbajabiamila may emerge Speaker unopposed’ – Reps member-elect





Lawmaker-elect for Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro, has expressed optimism that Femi Gbajabiamila will emerge the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly unopposed.





Gbajabiamila, is a major contender in the race for the exalted office of the Speaker. He has adopted Ahmed Wase, a member from Plateau State as his running mate.





However, addressing reporters yesterday in Bauchi, the state capital, Manu Soro said: “You know the House Standing Order provides that the election of the Speaker and deputy should take precedence over any other business on the day of inauguration.





“I can confidently tell you that nearly two-thirds of us are voting for Femi and Wase as Speaker and Deputy Speaker on June 11.

“By law, we need a minimum of just 181 members to succeed but with the bi-partisan approach the campaign has adopted, we comfortably have far more than that.





“You may be surprised to see Femi Gbajabiamila become the Speaker unopposed because he is aggressively taking the campaign to the doorstep of only one aspirant still in the race. Quite a number of aspirants have stepped down for him.”

