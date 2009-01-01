Home | News | General | Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Nigerian man
Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Nigerian man



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Twitter user tells men
A Nigerian man has taken to his Twitter handle to give relationship advise to men.
In his thread, @PureMind__, appealed to men to avoid dating broke women as they stunt growth and hinders the development of the men they are with. See more of his tweets below and tell us what you think..
 Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Twitter user tells men
Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Twitter user tells men


