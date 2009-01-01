Avoid broke girls like a plague, they will stunt your growth- Nigerian man
- 5 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A Nigerian man has taken to his Twitter handle to give relationship advise to men.
In his thread, @PureMind__, appealed to men to avoid dating broke women as they stunt growth and hinders the development of the men they are with. See more of his tweets below and tell us what you think..
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135