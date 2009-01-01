Home | News | General | What I'll do as 74th president of United Nations General Assembly - Tijjani Bande reveals plans

Nigeria's Ambassador Tijjani Mohammad Bande, the newly-elected president of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, has promised to focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable.

Speaking after his emergence at the session held on Tuesday, June 4, at the General Assembly Hall in New York, the current UN Permanent Representative pledged that his presidency will form a formidable partnership with stakeholders in order to eradicate the plight of the less privileged.

''Peace and security, poverty eradication, zero hunger, quality education, climate action and inclusion will constitute a major priority of my presidency,” Bande said in his speech as the newly elected president of the world organisation.

Muhammad-Bande also spoke about a number of high-level events that will be convened at UN Headquarters in New York to support the Sustainable Development Agenda, including a High-Level Political Forum, the Climate Change Summit, among others.

He maintained that all the targets set for his administration can be achieved through fight against cynicism and indifference among members and stakeholders.

He said: “achieve the visions of our founding fathers, we must ensure that indifference and cynicism does not creep into our Organization”, he asserted, saying that the 193-nation Assembly “must play its role in bridging the gaps and promoting collective action”.

Tijjani Bande will succeed Maria Fernanda Espinosa as the Ecuadorian winds down her administration as the 73rd president of the global organisation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that María Fernanda has congratulated Nigeria's Tijjani Muhammad-Bande for his historical emergence as the 74th president of the global organisation.

