United Nations General Assembly congratulates Nigeria's Tijjani-Bande on his emergence as its president

The president of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), María Fernanda, has congratulated Nigeria's Tijjani Muhammad-Bande for his historical emergence as the 74th president of the global organisation.

Legit.ng had reported that Muhammed-Bande emerged victorious at a session held on Tuesday, June 4, at the General Assembly Hall in New York.

Prior to his emergence, Bande served as the UN Permanent Representative. He will succeed Ecuador’s Maria Fernanda Espinosa who is the 73rd president of UNGA.

Reacting to Bande's emergence, UNGA president, Espinosa, in a tweet on her official verified page, saluted Bande's ''outstanding career both as scholar & diplomat.''

She promised to render assistance as the Nigeria's Permanent Representative assumes new mantle of responsibility.

She said: ''My sincere congratulations to HE Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande #Nigeria, for his election as 74th #UNGA President. Amb. Tijjani brings with him an outstanding career both as scholar & diplomat. My team & I will be at your disposal to ensure the smoothest transition possible #UN4ALL''

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Nations (UN) secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has congratulated Professor Tijjani Bande of Nigeria, following the latter’s emergence as president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Guterres conveyed his greetings in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle, @antonioguterres, on Tuesday, June 4.

