9th NASS: More intrigues as PDP caucus sends crucial message to members working for Gbajabiamila, APC

- A PDP caucus has given its members a free will to work for APC candidates contesting for House of Reps speaker

- The caucus made this known in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Leo Ogor

- At least five members including Femi Gbajabiamila and Mohammed Bago have indicated interest in the position

With the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly drawing closer, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has directed its members to vote for whoever they want among the contenders jostling for speakership position.

The caucus, in a Sallah message on Tuesday, June 6, signed by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Leo Ogor, said it will be of "national interest" for the members of the opposition to queue behind whoever they want among the contenders, Vanguard repeorts.

Legit.ng notes that at least five returning members have thrown the hats into the ring for the prestigious stool reserved for number four citizen of the country with Femi Gbajabiamila and Mohammed Bago leading the race.

Ahead of the election of 9th NASS leaders slated for June, Ogor said the PDP House caucus led by him has "endorsed its members’ decision to work with speakership aspirants from the ruling party."

He said: “While the nation looks forward to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the PDP House Caucus is leaving no stone unturned in furtherance of its resolute determination to proactively decide the final outcome of the ongoing contest for leadership of the House in ways that would ultimately ensure that the people’s will ultimately prevails.

"While we further our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, the PDP House Caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.”

Ogor also congratulated the Muslim faithfuls on the celebration of Eid-fitr after successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

He said: ''The PDP House Caucus wishes all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid El Fitri.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers had thrown his weight behind Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is contesting for speaker of the House of Representatives in the ninth National Assembly.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), received Gbajabiamila/Wase campaign team at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, May 22.

