I have always dreamed of being a celebrity - Regina Daniels releases 13 things people don't know about her

Actress Regina Daniels has found a way to quench the test of her thirsty fans by sharing new details about herself most people are dying to know.

Interestingly, the young actress has also found a way to monetise and feed the prying eyes of Nigerians who want to know every detail about her relationship with billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

Regina has been the topic of discussion on the internet lately especially since she tied the knot with Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko. Many things have been alleged about her wedding including that she is still a teenager and should not be walking the path too soon.

However, Daniels has taken the huge step to set the record straight. In a recently released video, the actress shared 13 things people don't know about her and promised that many more clips with all the loaded information about herself and her husband will be released soon.

In the clip, Regina revealed that she has always dreamed of becoming a celebrity. She also stated that her role model is Angelina Jolie.

The young actress also shared details about her passion for children and talked about how her mum, Rita Daniels, has played an important role in paving the way for her success in Nollywood.

Daniels has promised her fans more details about her private life in the nearest future. Among the things shared, she revealed that she can play tennis well and is also good swimmer.

Meanwhile, amidst the recent controversies stirred up with regards to her marriage to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels attended a comedy show organised by comedian AY.

The comedian shared photos of the young lady sitting amongst the guests and laughing to her heart's contents. Going by the looks of things, she was made the topic of discussion at the event.

Comedians like AY, Helen Paul went over to Regina's table to crack jokes about her and show her massive love. Many Nigerians have reacted to the photos of Regina Daniels shared by the comic act.

