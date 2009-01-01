Home | News | General | UN sec gen congratulates Nigeria’s Bande following emergence as UNGA president

The United Nations (UN) secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has congratulated Professor Tijjani Bande of Nigeria, following the latter’s emergence as president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Guterres conveyed his greetings in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle, @antonioguterres, on Tuesday, June 4.

READ ALSO: Oyegun’s lack of courage helped PDP bounce back - APC

Legit.ng notes that the UN chief also congratulated the president of the 73rd UNGA, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, for her work and support for UN reform.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, emerged president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday, June 4.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990. He will be inaugurated in September.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerians in top positions around the world - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...