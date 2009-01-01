Home | News | General | UN sec gen congratulates Nigeria’s Bande following emergence as UNGA president
I have always dreamed of being a celebrity - Regina Daniels releases 13 things people don't know about her
Man who made millions from selling crayfish gets married in grand style (photos)

UN sec gen congratulates Nigeria’s Bande following emergence as UNGA president



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The United Nations (UN) secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has congratulated Professor Tijjani Bande of Nigeria, following the latter’s emergence as president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Guterres conveyed his greetings in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle, @antonioguterres, on Tuesday, June 4.

READ ALSO: Oyegun’s lack of courage helped PDP bounce back - APC

Legit.ng notes that the UN chief also congratulated the president of the 73rd UNGA, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, for her work and support for UN reform.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, emerged president of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday, June 4.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990. He will be inaugurated in September.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerians in top positions around the world - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 135