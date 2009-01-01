Home | News | General | Man who made millions from selling crayfish gets married in grand style (photos)

The story of a successful crayfish seller named Emeka is probably one of the most inspiring things anyone will read on the internet today.

Emeka who graduated from the University of Abuja located in Gwagwalada joined his mother in selling crayfish after getting his degree and has time went by, his decision has taken him to the highest point of financial success. In fact, life has been nothing but pleasant for the dedicate hardworking man who chose the path of business.

Just recently, Emeke walked down the aisle with the love of his life and their pre-wedding and wedding photos which are completely adorable have been making rounds on social media with many people believing in the power of love and destiny.

The groom who told his story stated that his mother ran the crayfish business for many years and he helped her out. After university he decided to join her full time because the business was highly profitable.

Having amassed a fortune from the business, Emeka built his own house in Abuja which he will now live in with his lover and wife.

Their wedding was simple but grand. The lovers tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony and the photos have many people wishing for their kind of love.

The couple tied the knot on May 25.

Here are photos below:

Bride and groom riding in style (Picture/UGC)

Lovers holding each other (Picture/UGC)

Wedding day and exchange of vows (Picture/UGC)

Emeka and his lover (Picture/UGC)

Groom and his squad (Picture/UGC)

Stunning pre-wedding photo (Picture/UGC)

Lover (Picture/UGC)

