Lady with first class becomes top of her class and best graduating student in Babcock (photos)

- A Nigerian lady recently shared her stunning achievements on Twitter

- This beautiful young woman earned a first class degree, finished as the top of her class and became the best graduating student in Babcock

- For these reasons, many Nigerians have celebrated her on social media

A lady named Sen on Twitter recently dazzled many Nigerians with reports of her astounding success. According to her, she graduated from Babcock University, B.Sc Business Administration, with First Class Honours.

But that is not all. She also became the top of her class and emerged as the best graduating student in the entire university community. The lady who has got both beauty and brains was full of gratitude to God who she attributed her success to.

The reactions of many Nigerians to the stunning feats of the young beauty have been those of sincere congratulations and happiness for such heady combination of academic excellence and physical elegance.

See the lady's post below:

"Today I graduated from Babcock University, B.Sc Business Administration First Class Honors, also graduating top of my class as the Best Graduating Student in my Department. All Glory to God for giving me the ability to achieve this."

Read the accompanying reactions of Nigerians:

Later, Sen who was full of gratitude for the kind words bestowed on her by Nigerians shared a post directed at appreciating her well-wishers. See below:

Recently, a young man in Uniben who emerged the best graduating student in surgery was given N45,000 and a laptop as prizes to reward his hard work.

