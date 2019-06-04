The Reason Why You Can’t Compare Buhari With Goodluck Jonathan – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Abuja residents ”evil people” for not voting him during the last general election.

According to Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle today, 4th June, Buhari’s comment shows why former President Goodluck Jonathan is a better leader than the former military ruler.

The former presidential aide further shared that Jonathan lost the 2011 presidential elections in the Northwest but still went ahead to build more schools in the region that any other region in the country because of his good heart.



@GEJonathan lost the 2011 Presidential elections in the Northwest, yet he built more schools and universities there than in any other region. @MBuhari lost the 2019 election in Abuja and he has designated them “EVIL” people

