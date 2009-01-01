Home | News | General | Amazing soulmate quotes that can melt any heart

Have you found your soulmate? For some people, finding a soulmate is a special gift to them. It is normal that people want to experience a deep connection with someone and feel finally at home. Meeting a soulmate is the beginning of a whole new journey. People meet soulmates in different ways. Soulmates quotes can act as a guide on how you can finally find your soulmate.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

Deep soulmate love quote reveal to some that the concept is metaphysical and a literal one. The journey and experience are different for everyone. Not everyone believes in a soulmate, but to some, it is something they are continually looking for.

Soulmate quotes

Image. legit.ng

Source: UGC

“A soulmate is… someone whose way of viewing life is not necessarily the same as yours but complements yours… there is not a compromise, there is a complement.”- Paul Robear

“A soulmate is a person with whom we have a strong connection. The story of how all that began may not be a profound one but rather simple. It is the small things and ways that bring people together and make them have deep connections with time.” –Anonymous

"Don’t settle; don’t compromise. Freeze your eggs, get your sociology doctorate, worry more about war and pestilence and the incredible inequality of geographical birth than finding your soulmate.” – Nia Vardalosh Powell

"If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty, gratitude, then animals are better than a lot of human.” – James Herriot

“When it comes to soulmates, there is no accidental meeting.”- Anonymous

Quotes about your soulmate

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“A soulmate relationship is not about lust, it is defined by things both share such as a mutual liking, a common life path and a sense of ease and comfort towards each other." - Anonymous

"I want a soulmate who can sit me down, shut me up, tell me ten things I don’t already known, and make me laugh. I don’t care what you look like, just turn me on.” – Henry Rollins

“I believe in soulmates, but I am also a believer in constantly working on loving this special person. I believe your soul partner can ether be your sibling, best friend and not necessarily the person whom you marry or you are married to." - Anonymous

"Don’t settle; don’t compromise. Freeze your eggs, get your sociology doctorate, worry more about war and pestilence and the incredible inequality of geographical birth than finding your soulmate.” – Nia Vardalos

“A soulmate is not a person who always puts a smile on your face. Instead, they are the ones who make you feel so special even in your flaws. They are there for you in good and challenging moments. Old pangs, beauty and captivation. Strain and yearning and worry and shadows. Dreamlike and madness and sweetness surrender. They want to see the best in you. They have this positive energy that keeps you motivated at all times.” – Anonymous

READ ALSO: 20 powerful quotes to inspire and motivate you

Soulmate love quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“Each and every person has a soulmate. This person completes you in all ways. They are a true reflection of you. It does not matter where you are and the distance between you two, the universe always has a way of bringing soulmates together. It is called love and destiny." - Anonymous

“A soulmate is the person with keys that can fit our locks. When one finally feels free to open the locks, they step out as their truest selves and they can be honest and okay with who they are; they are finally letting go of any pretense and allowing themselves to be loved for who they are. It is a chance for each of them to unveil the best of the other. No matter what the situation they face with this person, they feel safe and secured.” –Anonymous

“A soulmate is an ongoing connection with another individual that the soul picks up again in various times and places over lifetimes. We are attracted to another person at a soul level not because that person is our unique complement, but because by being with that individual, we are somehow provided with an impetus to become whole ourselves.” –Edgar Cayce

“We identify a soulmate by the high level of security and comfort we feel with this particular person. That doesn’t mean we are perfect and life with each other is a smooth road. Rather, it means we know very well that we can have issues and solve them in a very mature and respectable way without losing what we have for each other.” –Anonymous

“Have you ever met someone whom you are so close. Every thing seems so real, they know you so well and you start to wonder if it was a part of you that was lost and now it is back." -Anonymous

Soulmate quotes for her

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“ He always questioned himself, am I ever going to meet such a person. What are the possibilities of coming across this kind of a person? he wondered. Someone you would forever and genuinely love and they would love you the same? What would happen if this individual was born half a world away? This reasoning did not seem real.” – Anonymous

“She lives her life like a flame; a dance of purposeful chaos …. Her enchanting light can guide you and quell your fears… she’s hot; warming those who respect her and burning those who don’t… She is a flame with an unforgettable glow… A weak man will try to dim her luminance… but her soulmate will take pleasure in fanning the blaze.” – Steve Mariboli

“When i first met her, the first thing that stroke me was her eyes, they looked so genuine and that made me trust her. They gave me the feeling I have every morning when I am in front of a mirror. It is the world- weariness i see in my eyes." - Anonymous

“I recognized you instantly. All of our lives flashed through my mind in a split second. I felt a pull so strongly towards you that I almost couldn’t stop it.” – J. Sterling

“From the moment they had their first conversation, he knew they were meant for each other. From how they handled disputes to how they solved each one of them. They trusted each other so much that anytime he consulted her on anything she would not say 'do not do it' or 'are you sure about this' but she would agree with him because she knew he wanted the best out of every situation." - Anonymous

Short soulmate quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“ We may be wrong all this time thinking that our male friends are our soulmate unlike people to just hung out with because our soulmates are our girlfriends." - Anonymous

“Soulmates are muses. The people in your life you despise, disrespect and desire the most.” - Coco J. Ginger

“Our soulmate makes our life have a meaning.” - Anonymous

“(Soulmate) is an overused term, but a true soul connection is very rare, and very real.” – Hilary Duff

“I have half our gifts while you have the rest. We complete each other. Together we are strong to overcome anything.” - Anonymous

My soulmate quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“And when they finally get the chance to meet, they feel their hearts are home. Home to where they belong. They build a strong bond that is unbreakable because of the foundation of their intimacy and friendship. All they can do all day is share good moments with each other." - Anonymous

“In my own world you are perfect together. I recognized you with all your flaws.” – Anonymous

READ ALSO: 30 self love quotes to boost your self esteem

“People give flowers as presents because flowers contain the true meaning of love. Anyone tries to possess a flower will have to watch its beauty fading. But if you simply look at a flower on a field, you will keep it forever, because the flower is part of the evening and the sunset and the smell of damp earth and the clouds on the horizon.” – Paulo Coelho

“It is possible for someone to have more than one soulmate. Soulmates comes into someones life in different ways. They can come as a child, friend, lover or even life partner. A soul partner can be a guardian, someone committing themselves to taking care of someone, it can be a college at work or someone you share a spiritual path. There is one way to define how you can meet your soul partner. It just happens." - Anonymous

“ Most people have the idea that your life partner is your soulmate. There are several believes that people should get rid of. One of them is that your soulmate has to either be your husband or wife. Soulmate relationships are different, some last for weeks, months or even years. What is important is the connection you have had with this person but not the time you have been together." - Anonymous

Soulmate quotes for him

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“He made me feel unhinged …Like he could take me apart and put me back together again and again.” – Chelsie Shakespeare

“Someone once asked me to explain the difference between a soulmate and the love of your life. I replied, there is a very big difference between them. A soulmate is not a choice but you have the choice to choose a loved one." - Anonymous

“There is nothing on earth more beautiful to me than your smile… no sound sweeter than your laughter… no pleasure greater than holding you in my arms. I realized today that I could never live without you, stubborn little hellion that you are. In this life and the next, you’re my only hope of happiness. Tell me, Lillian, dearest love… how can you have reached so far inside my heart?” – Lisa Kleypas, it Happened One Autumn.

“letting go is not easy but there are times you have no option than to do so. For people you loved and they meant so much to you, you will have a small voice questioning if you would have done something different to save the relationship." - Anonymous

“He finally got the answer he was looking for. In his whole life, he had felt inexplicable and mystical attraction towards a woman. He thought it was amazing to have finally found two, but his heart felt otherwise. His heart believed that only one woman can love you unconditionally. All alone his heart was right." - Anonymous

Romantic soulmate love quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“The earlier you realize that the journey to love is not about finding the one but it is becoming the one you will save yourself time wasted waiting and start working on yourself."- Anonymous

“Pure love is a willingness to give without a thought of receiving anything in return.” – Peace Pilgrim

“When looking for a partner, perfection is one thing not to look for. This is because ego comes with perfection. When disappointments set in, you know there is true love between you and your soulmate. The best part is that both of you are mutually ready to deal with the situations." - Anonymous

“Romantic comedies seem to take over where the fairy tales of childhood left off, feeding our dreams of a soulmate; though, sadly, the Hollywood endings prove quite elusive in the real world.” – Mariella Frostrup

“A bond between soulmates is something that someones has grown with, only that you have not met your soul partner." Anonymous

READ ALSO: 50 romantic love messages for her and him

You are my soulmate quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“When love runs soul deep, a kiss is no longer just a kiss. It is the place where heaven and earth meet.” – Daniel Nielsen

“Half our gifts are with you as I have the other half. Together we make a whole. Together we are more strong and powerful.” - Anonymous

“love is strange and special in its own way. You do not find it, it come your way at the right time. We can say it has something to do with fate, what is written at the stars and destiny." - Anonymous

“Your soulmate will be the stranger you recognize.” – R.H. Sin

“A time will come when the heart finally feels the search is over” – Anonymous

Soulmate true love quotes

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

“You and I, we are embers from the same fire, dust from the same star, echoes of the same love. - Creig Crippen

“My soul and your soul are forever tangled.” – N.R. Hart

"If it is possible for grass to grow through cement, then love can find you any where and everywhere in your life." Anonymous

“For truly we are all angels temporarily hiding as humans.” – Brian Weiss

“You have the rest of your lives to catch up together. After all, soulmates always end up together. […] Ey- girlfriends are easily forgotten. Best friends stay with you for ever.” – Cecelia Ahern

Reading soulmate quotes can uplift and motivate a person. They can bring different ideas to your perspective of love and make you evaluate your relationships. They can also help in creating a sense of fulfillment and purpose when they reflect on your life.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: 50 cute quotes for your significant other, friends and family

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...