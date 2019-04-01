Home | News | General | Why we kill our victims—Suspects

By Esther Onyegbula & Oladimeji Kehinde

Some of the suspects paraded by the Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, held many spell bound as they gave reasons for killing their victims.

For 38-year-old Kofoworola Olaonipekun arrested for his role in the death of one Sakiru Bashiru, a commercial tricycle rider, shot dead at Mosalashi Bus Stop in Alagbado area of Lagos, the victim was killed because they wanted to take over the garage, while Jimoh Nasiru said they kidnapped and killed a businessman, Musibau Saheed, over a land dispute.

Speaking during a parade at the Police Zone 2 Command, 38-year-old Oladipupo Kehinde, said: “My Olori was fighting to take over a keke marwa (tricycle ) garage. When I got to the park that day, I met so many people there and I saw that there were a lot of marwa.

“Olori said we had work to do. He later asked me to meet him at Odo Pako. Before I went to meet him at Odo Pako, I received a call from a customer. So before I returned they had finished fighting.

“But I heard that Terror was dead. I was still with my boss Olori, and colleagues Adigun, Sikiru and White when police arrived the scene, arrested us and collected four guns from me.

“We use the guns for security work. The guns were used at the garage. We killed Terror. We are six that have been arrested, but our boss is yet to be arrested.”

Also speaking, Jimoh Nasiru said: “We attacked and killed Musibau Saheed at Ido-Lehin village in Ado Odo Ota local Government Area over land issues.

“We were sent by our leader, Chief Ajose Owoyale alias Navy to forcibly take the land and kidnap the victim, who had been preventing us from gaining access into the community.

“When we got there, some boys from the community attacked us. When they were attacking us, I tried to put a call across to our leader. As this was going on, I noticed that my colleague, Kazeem, and others had abducted the victim, placed him on motorbike and zoomed off.”

Nasiru explained that “the youths of the community overpowered us, and we had been instructed not to shot. But the only person that was blocking us from entering the village was our target. Sincerely, I didn’t know they wanted to kill him. My thought was just that they would kidnap, torture and release him.

“Unfortunately, it was when I was arrested by the Police that I knew the man had been killed.”

Recounting his role in the victim’s abduction, another suspect Kazeem Abiodun said when he saw Musibau escaping from the scene of the clash “I went to him under the pretence that I wanted to rescue him with my motorbike and took him away from the scene of the clash.

“When we were going, I saw Owoyale and one other person in his car and there was nothing Musibau could do at that particular time.

“I handed him over to them and went away because that was what I was contracted to do. I regretted my action, I was promised N100,00 if was able to deliver the businessman.

“I had not even collected the money before I was arrested by the Police at my hideout. God should please forgive me for my sin.”

