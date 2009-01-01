Home | News | General | Abia NEWMAP rescues communities from erosion menace

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—RELIEF has come the way of Abia communities devastated by erosion menace. One such community is Umuagu Ibeku in Umuahia North Council Area where erosion has been causing havoc, destroying homes and property of the members of the community.

However, succour came the way of the people of Umuagu Ibeku following intervention by the Abia State Erosion and Watershed Management Project, Abia NEWMAP which has effectively tackled the massive erosion gully site threatening the community.

The intervention of the agency which collaborates with World Bank has saved houses from caving into the massive gully.

Before the Abia NEWMAP’s intervention, many families had lived in fear, especially when it rained, as they never knew what their fate would be.

Besides the Umuagu Ibeku project, the agency had in the past rescued many houses on the verge of caving into massive and dangerous erosion gully in Umuda Ishingwu, the community of the Okonjo Iwealas.

The agency under the supervision of Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, the State Project Coordinator, is also set to tackle some gully erosion sites in Isiukwuato, where virtually all communities are erosion prone.

