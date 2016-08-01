Home | News | General | AFCON: Nigerians can expect a fighting team — Rohr

By Ochuko Akuopha in Warri

SUPER Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, yesterday, expressed optimism that his players would do well at the African Cup of Nations, saying Nigerians can expect a fighting team.

Speaking at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba where 19 players participated in the evening training session, Rohr said the team was working very hard.

He said “We have to be very fit because of high temperature in Egypt which is between 30 to 40 degrees centigrade and it will be difficult to recover. That is why we have to prepare very well.

“Our first match is against Burundi and we have to beat this team. We have in our group two teams who are newcomers because they have never been to the AFCON before.

“It is not going to be easy playing against them because they will have enthusiasm. Guinea also has a very good team.

“We have to come out of this group and try to be in the round of 16 and quarter finals. We have a lot of games to play and we are ready for that.”

Describing the integration of Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi into the team as “natural” he said “the players are happy to see him and he has been working very hard.”

