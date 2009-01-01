Home | News | General | Hitachi’s Insight Day to help companies achieve intelligent data resource management
Sick Enugu pensioner cries out for payment
FNSB to commercialise production, sale of arts and crafts

Hitachi’s Insight Day to help companies achieve intelligent data resource management



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Juliet Umeh

Many corporate organisations lose substantial revenue because the data they generate are practically unstructured. They lack the capacity to store, enrich, analyse and monetise their data.

Depoliticise NHIS, providers task FG(Opens in a new browser tab)

Data Company, Hitachi Vantara, said it is set to empower organizations and individuals to achieve intelligent data resource management at its upcoming programme tagged: ‘Hitachi Insight Day’.

The company’s Regional Managing Director, West Africa, Mr. Akinwale Awosokanre, said the event which is to hold on the 18th of June   at the Eko Hotel Lagos, promises to help customers achieve smarter, faster insight with integrated data service and proven blueprints that would give profitable perspectives to most of their data.

Awosokanre added that the   Hitachi Insights Day has been programmed to help customers gain modern digital transformation using the right cloud strategy with the most flexible, open and trusted choices. “We also want to help our customers to achieve business outcomes and service levels with intelligent resource deployment that streamline their information technology at reduced cost and risk.”

Hitachi Vantara targets existing and new clients to grace the event.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144