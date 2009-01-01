Home | News | General | Okwuadigbo emerges 55th ICAN President, pledges support for govt

By Providence Emmanuel

LAGOS—MAZI Nnamdi Okwuadigbo has emerged the 55th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, pledging to support government at all levels with recommendations that would facilitate the process of economic growth and development, especially in the management of public resources.

Speaking at his investiture in Lagos, Okwuadigbo who until his appointment was the immediate past vice president of the association, said ICAN is a key player in the country’s economic value chain which is why it would not shy away from lending its voice to critical social, economic, educational and professional issues that would emerge in the country in the course of the year.

He said: “We shall continue to provide robust contributions to various relevant bills from the National Assembly. We shall engage governments at all levels intensively on pertinent burning national issues.

“As a profession and an institute, we will continue to offer constructive advice to all tiers of government in our efforts to promote the culture of professionalism in the management of public resources, thereby facilitating the process of economic growth and development.

“However, as seasoned professionals who are relied upon by players in the economy in their business decision-making processes, we must raise the profile of our contributions to public policy processes beyond the submission of solicited or unsolicited memoranda to the various arms of government.

“We shall sustain with vigour of the Accountability Index (AI) project. Initial feedback has shown the remarkable impact of the project to national governance.

“As seasoned professionals, we must, in words and actions, remain the foe of deceits and champion of honesty. We must be prepared to support our members to ensure that they continually render value-laden services to clients, employers and the society at large in strict conformity with the ethics of our profession.”

