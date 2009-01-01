Home | News | General | ‘Disruptive innovation key to future of PR practice’

By Juliet Umeh

The Chairman and Lead Consultant of a public relations firm, TPT International, Mr. Adetokunbo Modupe has said disruptive innovation remains the critical life support that will define the future of Public Relations, PR, practice in Nigeria.

Modupe who spoke recently at the 2019 edition of Brandcommfest in Lagos on the topic: Digital Disruption and the Future of Public Relations Practice, noted that material possession will have a little significance in today’s global market as real-time lending equips us with the many benefits of ownership.

He said: “Uber doesn’t own any vehicle; Airbnb doesn’t own any real estate. Facebook, as the world’s most popular social platform, almost creates no content. Alibaba, as the world’s most valuable retailer, has no inventory.”

Modupe also described disruptive innovation like a virus which does not happen suddenly, but surely will change the ways things are done

He said: “An example is how the internet as a disruptive innovation has caused the remodeling of the book selling industry. All the big book selling chains market share have been swallowed by Amazon because without having to own brick and mortar stores, it can display its inventory,” he said.

He also pointed out other dimensions of disruptive innovation to include a process by which a product, service or culture takes root slowly and is sometimes ignored but relentlessly climb up to displace tradition.

According to him, the future of Public Relations practice will be anchored on three C’s of culture, concept and content, while emphasizing that the world is now divided into two – the physical and the digital.

