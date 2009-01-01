Home | News | General | ManageEngine develops ServiceDesk Plus to boost helpdesk operations

By Dayo Adesulu

Help desk solution provider, ManageEngine, has launched a ServiceDesk Plus solution which aims at enhancing productivity.

The ServiceDesk Plus is built on Information Technology Infrastructure version 4.0 framework and Information Security Management System, and is designed to deliver top of the range automated helpdesk services to organisations.

Spokesperson for ManageEngine Suite, Karthik Ananda Rao said: “ServiceDesk Plus integrates with other ManageEngine solutions such as Desktop Central, Asset Explorer, AD360, Self Service amongst others.

“Over 150 built in reports and analytics help organisations make informed decisions. The advanced integrations in ManageEngine solutions allow for quick access to the service desk’s key performance indicators without writing complex database queries all from one console.

“The new Artificial Intelligence feature of the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus is Zia, a customised virtual support agent which can be the first point of contact for the service desk. Zia helps perform simple service desk activities and fetch information, so customers do not have to rely on a technician. ‘’It allows the user access to the needed information to solve their own IT issues where needed. Thus, with access to a conversational virtual support agent, technicians in the field can now perform service desk tasks with simple hands-free voice commands.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...