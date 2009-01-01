Home | News | General | Western Digital offers reliable storage solutions

By Juliet Umeh

A global data infra-structure firm, Western Digital Corporation, has reinforced its commitment to the Nigerian market with the introduction of a range of data storage solutions.

The company said its new products are poised to expand existing products’ portfolio in Nigeria and allow local consumers access to a wide range of products.

Some of the new products include the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card, SanDisk Ultra Loop and the SanDisk Ultra Trek USB 3.0 which are all said to enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Nigeria.

The company also said each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.

The company also said its product line includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand flash drive, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO. The portfolio also encompasses a variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to WD Blue solid state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD. With such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Nigerian customers through efficient after- sales services.

The company’s Vice- President of Sales for EMEA, Mr. Nigel Edwards said: “Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive; we help our customers capture, preserve, access and transform data. As a country with a significant percentage of digital savvy individuals, Nigeria is an important country for us.

We aim to create value to consumers and stakeholders by providing innovative storage solutions. The introduction of an extended product portfolio is a step in the right direction – as we continue to provide improved performance and efficiency for our customers.

“We are offering new innovation to store and preserve data for today and beyond. With recent advancements in 3D NAND our journey of innovation continues to inspire those who dare to think big about the possibilities of data.”

