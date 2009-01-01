You’re playing piano in the rain – Shehu Sani mocks IBB





The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has mocked former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda, (rtd) for assuring Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari would resolve the issue of insecurity in the country.





Shehu Sani said IBB was only ‘playing piano in the rain.’





Babangida assured Nigerians that Buhari would resolve the issue of insecurity in the country.





This, was as he expressed confidence in the ability of the President to fulfill his electoral promises to Nigerians.





The former Head of State gave the assurance while addressing journalists at his Hilltop residence on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State.





Babangida had said, “Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges but Nigerians need to be patient with the president.





“Buhari is not disposed to idle talk; he is known to be a man of his words.”





However, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted on Wednesday morning, saying “Our Uncle IBB is playing piano in the rain.”

