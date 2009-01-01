Home | News | General | BREAKING: Gbajabiamila not convicted of any crime - Campaign DG Jibrin

House of Representatives Majority Leader Femi Gbajabiamila has denied that he was ever convicted of a crime anywhere in Nigeria or overseas as had been in the news.

The Nation reports that Gbajabiamila's campaign put to rest reports making the rounds that he was convicted of a crime somewhere in the United States.

Director-General of the Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation Abdulmumin Jibrin, said the claims were attempts to smear the character of Gbajabiamila, the leading Speakership candidate for the 9th Assembly.

Abdulmumin says the smear campaign against Gbajabiamila however “has failed woefully.”

The former chairman House Committee on Appropriations said there was nothing stpping Gbajabiamila from contesting and going on to lead the House of Representatives.

He said: ” He was eligible to contest for the four previous elections he won, including becoming the Majority Leader.

“He has never served any notice or notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly. It is a campaign of calumny to smear our leader, which has failed woefully.”

Meanwhile, in a similar vein, Legit.ng reported the eighth House of Representatives will holds its last round of activities with a special valedictory session in the House chamber on Thursday, June 6.

This was made known on Wednesday in a statement by the acting clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa in Abuja. The program is slated to commence at 11: 00am.

