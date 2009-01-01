Home | News | General | Enugu 'monarch' risks jail term for disobeying court order

- There is a brewing crisis in Egwu Achi Community, Oji-River LGA, Enugu state over leadership tussle

- One Victor Meniru reportedly parades himself as the traditional ruler of the community against the people's wish and a court order

- The state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who received hundreds of villagers on a peaceful protest against Meniru, called for peace to reign, telling all parties involved to respect court order

A self-acclaimed traditional ruler of Egwu Achi Community, Oji-River LGA, Enugu state, Victor Meniru, risks being imprisoned for disobeying the Enugu high court order to stop parading himself as traditional ruler of the community.

Meniru who has appealed the judgment of Justice A.A Nwobodo has, however, continued to parade himself as the traditional ruler even after his motion for stay of execution of the judgment was thrown out by the court.

Feelers from Egwu Achi reveal that the community has concluded arrangement to return to the court to effect the imprisonment of Meniru who has allegedly connived with the Oji-River local government chairman Harrison Okeke to cause trouble in the community.

READ ALSO: Yoruba group slams Obasanjo over Fulanisation, Islamisation claim

According to Ikpechukwu Chinedu, Legit.ng's regional reporter in Enugu, tt was confirmed that Meniru has been parading himself as traditional ruler using the official government plate number HRH 168 Enugu which is contrary to the orders of the court.

Meanwhile Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, who received hundreds of villagers on a peaceful protest against Meniru, has decided to stay on the path of Justice in the Egwu-Achi crisis.

Ugwuanyu told the people in clear terms that he did not recognise Meniru as traditional ruler as reportedly planned by the local government chairman.

He called for a peaceful resolution of the matter which was believed to have been settled by the recorgnition of Donald Chede as Igwe-elect.

Speaking at the Government House Enugu, the president general of Egwu Achi Town Union, Okechukwu Onwuka, traced the crisis to the creation of Egwu Achi autonomous community in 2010.

He stated the stand of the town union to ensure that whoever emerges as traditional ruler must be by popular mandate.

“No amount of intimidation can change this,” he said.

But before the election could be conducted, he recalled that Meniru declared himself Igwe thereby declaring war against his people who dragged him to court.

“In a recent judgment on the matter Justice A. A Nwobodo held that the process that brought Meniru to the throne was fraudulent and ought not be allowed to remain.

“He also granted a perpetual injunction restraining Meniru from parading himself as the Igwe.

“The order laid procedure, time and those to organize the election. Meniru is challenging the judgment in appeal having failed to secure a stay of execution.

“Following the foregoing the Chieftaincy selection committee headed by Barr. Boniface Maduako and Franklin Adimike conducted an election on May 28 where HRH Donald Chede emerged as Igwe elect.

“The election was observed by representatives of traditional rulers council of Oji River ably represented by HRH Chima Achiekwelu , HRH Igwe I. Okpara and HRH Igwe I. C Obi. All traditional rulers signed the result of the election," Onwuka added.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that residents of Enugu metropolis on Thursday, May 30, went about their normal activities and disregarded the sit-at-home order given by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The outlawed group had on May 28 in a statement directed the residents to observe a sit-at-home order in memory of those who lost their lives in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967 to 1970.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation in Enugu metropolis, observed that there was no sign of compliance as the roads were busy with vehicular traffic and many people were going about their activities.

Stay with Legit.ng and keep track of the latest news in Nigeria!

How a police officer took my husband’s life - Bereaved woman laments | Legit TV.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...