Home | News | General | Boko Haram: Civilian-JTF gets pay rise from Borno governor Zulum, now to earn N20,000

Governor Babagana Zulum meets with members of the Civilian-JTF in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state

- Zulum informs the group that his government has raised the allowances of its members from N15,000 to N20,000

- The governor urges the members of the C-JTF to open accounts with banks while pleading for cooperation between them and security operatives

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has reportedly raised the allowances of each member of the Civilian-JTF from N15,000 to N20,000.

The C-JTF is a group of residents who have volunteered to support security operatives in the fight against Boko Haram in the north eastern part of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

It was learnt that Zulum took the decision at a meeting with the group at Government House, Maiduguri, saying the new amount would be paid beginning from June, 2019.

Daily Sun reports that the governor also asked each of the hunters, vigilante and CJTF to open a bank account.

Zulum told the group that he had provided three operational vehicles to them for effective coverage of Bakassi and Ajilari, areas of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

These areas were recently attacked by Boko Haram.

Apart from this, the governor said he had appealed to all security agencies in the state to cooperate with the hunters, vigilantes and C-JTF to help reduce the rising cases of Boko Haram attacks in the area.

Legit.ng earlier reported that as against recent attacks on communities of Borno by the Boko Haram insurgents, the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations held peacefully in Maiduguri, the capital of the state on June 4.

The celebrations held in an atmosphere of peace as against what obtained in recent weeks resulting in clashes between the insurgents and security agencies.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was learnt that Governor Babagana Zulum was accompanied by Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Kanemi, the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammadu Masta II, other top government functionaries and politicians to the praying ground at 9.15 am.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...