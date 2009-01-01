Home | News | General | Just in: Reverend Ayokunle, it is time to resign as CAN chairman - 500 Nigerian pastors begin new move to send top clergy packing

A group of 500 pastors are currently seeking the resignation of Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The pastors, under the aegis of Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria (CCFN), allege that CAN has been taken over by politicians and ethnic bigots who now see the association as a tool to be used at will.

The agitating group reportedly made of some eminent pastors in the country, said they were not comfortable with the direction of CAN and the church which it accused of drifting aimlessly.

According to the group, CAN, which was established in 1980, had an original project to unite the body of Christ as a counterweight to the growth of political Islam.

CCFN, however, lamented that nowadays, the association no longer has the needed voice as it is now “fast drifting into something of a chortle device, a tool in the hands of politicians and champion for ethnic-sectarian bigots.”

While urging Ayokunle not to seek re-election as the president of CAN, the pastors, through its leader, Rev Prince Thompson, said the current leadership of the association was underwhelmed, falling short of the massive expectations on its shoulder when it took charge.

“CAN’s leadership under the current president, Reverend Supo Ayokunle, was highly anticipated to be reformists enough to return the association to its lost glory, for it to carry out a practically cleansing of CAN to free it of the dirt clinging to it from wallowing in the mire with swine.

“Our hopes in Reverend Ayokunle being able to deliver CAN from the shackles of materialism have been dashed. Beyond having our hopes dashed we are being made despondent because under his leadership ‘the high places were not taken away’ but they were rather made higher. Truth is being sacrificed on individual private altars built to glorify self,” the pastors said.

The pastors said the situation has become so bad that there are so many allegations about the reverend and his associates collecting money from politicians and keeping same for personal gains in exchange of speaking according to scripts given to them.

According to the pastors, by all standard Ayokunle has failed in his responsibility as a father to all and has allowed selfish agenda to rob him of being a channel for the flow of God’s words.

“We have come to the realisation that the violence to the body of Christ cannot be allowed to continue for longer lest there will be more atheists and agnostics than Christians by the time Reverend Ayokunle’s leadership of CAN completes its tenure.

“The Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria, therefore, demands the immediate resignation of Reverend Supo Ayokunle as CAN President. Our demand entails that the entire CAN executive resigns with the president to allow the association replace them with a leadership that will chart a course that conforms with the ideology upon which CAN was founded,” the pastors said.

Explaining further, they said if the rejected CAN executive is at a loss as to why it has to go, it only needs to look to the existence of the CCFN forum.

“Had CAN pursued the agenda of uniting Christians across the various sects, denominations, and persuasions, we would not have the need to form this group to pressure the leaders into doing the needful.

“We give the Reverend Ayokunle executive seven days from today hand over the affairs of the association to an interim committee to run its affairs pending when a new election will be conducted,” it said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) recently said the fear raised by former President Obasanjo on Islamisation and Fulanisation is real and should be taken serious by concerned Nigerians.

CAN national director, legal and public affairs, Evang. Barrister Samuel Kwamkur, stated this in Jos while briefing journalists on the state of the nation.

