Home | News | General | Jubilation as Liverpool icon reveals his new baby's name with a hilarious tweet

- Peter Crouch took to Twitter to confirm birth of his fourth child-a baby boy

- The Liverpool legend tweeted a photo of the new born claiming he named him after Divock Origi

- The Belgian forward has been in terrific form after helping Liverpool lift UCL title this season

Former Liverpool and Tottenham star, Peter Crouch, has welcomed the birth of his fourth child with wife, Abbey Clancy.

Crouch took to Twitter to confirm the news before joking he had named the baby boy after Divock Origi.

READ ALSO: Diego Maradona vows to win trophies at United without Pogba if named manager

The 38-year-old posted a photo of the newborn and wrote: "Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well."

Crouch swiftly followed up the tweet with another disclosing they were yet to decide a name for the baby.

"Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat," he submitted.

The naming would be in tribute to Origi's spectacular campaign with the Reds in the second half of the just concluded season.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

The star forward netted a stunning brace against Barcelona in the Champions League semis to help Liverpool book a place in the finals.

He was also on target against Tottenham as the Anfield outfit won 2-0 to lift the European title on Saturday, June 1, in Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool are keen to tie up Divock Origi on a long term deal after impressing in the 2018/19 season.

The club's recruitment team is reportedly keen to have Origi commit his future to the Reds following the forward's heroic performances in the Champions League.

According to a UK Mirror report, Jurgen Klopp has already kept faith in the Belgian star who produced vital goals in the second half of the season.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...