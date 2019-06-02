Home | News | General | A degree hotter - Late actress Moji Olaiya's daughter says as she graduates from university

Late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya’s daughter, Adunoluwa Farombi has graduated from the university.

The pretty young lady graduated from Babcock University on June 2, 2019. She has now bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in international law and diplomacy.

Sharing the good news on social media, Adunoluwa posted gorgeous photos of herself in her black graduation gown with a yellow sash around her neck and her cap sitting pretty on her head.

The latest graduate also shared a caption with the photo explaining that she is now a degree hotter.

She wrote: “A degree hotter. I’m grateful to God and my family for helping me come this far. Bsc international law and diplomacy.”

See her post below:

Congrats to her.

Aduoluwa's mother, Moji Olaiya, was confirmed dead on May 18, 2016, in a hospital in Canada, shortly after giving birth.

Her first daughter recently made sure to remember her two years after her passing in an emotional Instagram post.

In the post, Adunoluwa wrote how words still cannot explain how her mother's death has created so much vacuum in her heart. How she still cries at night and how her love for her dead mum grows every day.

May her soul continue to rest in peace.

