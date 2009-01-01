Home | News | General | Agbaje speaks on alleged defection from PDP

- The reports on social media that Lagos governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, Jimi Agbaje, dumped the opposition party to the APC have been described as fake news

- Felix Oboagwina, media aide to Agbaje, denies the reports in Lagos on Wednesday, June 5

- According to Oboagwina, the reports are figments of the imaginations of the authors

Felix Oboagwina, media aide to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, has denied reports that his principal had dumped the opposition party.

Oboagwina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, June 5, that social media posts that Agbaje had left the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) were untrue.

Legit.ng gathers that the posts that Agbaje had joined APC featured prominently on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook in the past few days.

One of the posts sighted by a NAN political correspondent both on WhatsApp and Facebook on Wednesday read: “Lagos PDP finally emptied as Jimi Agbaje defects to APC’’.

Reacting, Oboagwina described the reports as fake news, saying they were figments of the imaginations of the authors.

He said that Agbaje was still very much in PDP and that there was no way he could have joined APC on social media.

Oboagwina said: “There is nothing like that, nothing like that at all. He is still in PDP; he has not defected. How can people say he has defected on social media? He is too big for that; he is in PDP."

When asked if there were plans by his principal to dump the PDP for APC, he answered in the negative.

This is not the first time Agbaje is debunking reports that he had dumped the PDP for APC.

Shortly after the governorship election in March, which he lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of APC, reports went viral that Agbaje had dumped the PDP for APC over differences with party elders.

However, the PDP candidate swiftly through a press statement issued by Oboagwina, who was director of media of his campaign organisation, denied the reports.

The PDP governorship candidate said that the “rumour’’ was the handiwork of people he called mischief makers and vowed not to leave the party.

He had said: “I will remain in PDP despite the campaign of calumny being waged against me in the media by a few elders.

“For a party that has twice accorded me the honour of running on its platform, it should be regarded as uncharitable to say I am abandoning the party."

Agbaje also dismissed the allegation of mismanagement of campaign funds by some party elders, saying he spent the money according to directives from the national secretariat.

Lagos PDP has been enmeshed in leadership crisis lately, giving room for all kinds of speculations and leading to some defections.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Tunji Shelle, has attributed the loss of the party in the state governorship election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to its governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje.

Reacting to the humiliating defeat of the party, Shelle alleged that Agbaje’s inability to foster unity among aggrieved groups within the opposition party was responsible for PDP’s slim chance in the March 9 Lagos gubernatorial election.

