Court summons APC's choice candidate for 9th Assembly Gbajabiamila days to election

- Femi Gbajabiamila has been summoned by a court in the FCT over alleged perjury just days before he is due to contest for the position of Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives

- The perjury case was filed against him by Action Peoples Party (APP) which claimed he had been lying to INEC is his forms to the electoral body since 2003

- The party claimed Gbajabiamila failed to mention that he was allegedly convicted of a crime by a Georgia Supreme Court when he was a lawyer in the United States of America

Majority leader of the House of Representatives in the outgoing 8th National Assembly Femi Gbajabiamila, has been summoned to appear before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) court.

The Cable reports that the court summoned Gbajabiamila over a lawsuit filed against him by the Action Peoples Party (APP) seeking to disqualify him from the speakership race over alleged perjury.

The party alleged that Gbajabiamila committed perjury in the CF001 form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

APP claimed Gbajabiamila lied to INEC that he had never been convicted by a court of law when, as a lawyer, he was reportedly convicted by the supreme court of Georgia, US, and sentenced to 36 months disbarment for fraud.

Gbajabiamila was said to have closed down his law office in America and returned to Nigeria shortly after the court verdict.

“We call on all members-elect of the house of representatives to stand up to be counted as their first official duty will be to ensure that a person who the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia has convicted for the offence of willful dishonesty and who lied under oath in his INEC Form CF001 is not elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” APP's Ikenga Ugochinyere said in a statement.

But Gbajabiamila has denied that he was ever convicted of a crime anywhere in Nigeria or overseas as had been in the news.

His campaign DG Abdulmumin Jibrin put to rest reports making the rounds that he was convicted of a crime somewhere in the United States t a press conference on Wednesday, June 5.

This suit came days after Legit.ng reported that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday, May 31, revealed who actually chose the House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for the speaker of 9th House of Assembly.

El-Rufai said that contrary to popular opinion, it was President Muhammadu Buhari who made the choice, not the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

