Thousands amazed to see 'Facebook Thumbs Up' in the sky



  2 hours 18 minutes ago
A cloud which looked like a giant Facebook thumbs up button has left tourists at a Chinese city stunned when they spotted it in the sky.

‘It was as if the cloud was telling me to click “like”. I was so excited,’ said a student who photographed the rare moment yesterday evening in the city of Shaoguan.

According to the student, she saw the cloud at about 6:40pm and hoped that the cloud could bring her good luck ahead of her university entrance examination.

‘I had been feeling very low, and after I saw the cloud I became much happier,’ the student told Chinese video news platform Pear.

“I wish all Grade 12th students could go to their desired universities,’ she wrote in a post yesterday.

The cloud looked so much like the thumbs-up icon used by various social media sites, such as Facebook and China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The thumbs up icon is used ti encourage readers to express appreciation for topics, comments, pictures and videos.

Facebook is currently banned in China which is engaged in a trade war with America. The trade war as seen Huawei suffer some lose since the US made a move on the company.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

