Buhari hosts Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo in Aso Rock
- 6 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.
This was disclosed in a Tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president (Buhari) on media.
He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received in a courtesy call Ghanian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles