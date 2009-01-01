Buhari hosts Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president (Buhari) on media.



He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received in a courtesy call Ghanian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW