Buhari hosts Ghanaian President, Akufo Addo in Aso Rock



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a Tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the president (Buhari) on media.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received in a courtesy call Ghanian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja.”

