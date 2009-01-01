Home | News | General | Just in: Bode is sick in the mind - Jimi Agbaje blasts PDP chieftain again as rift deepens

Jimi Agbaje, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Wednesday, June 5, described insinuations that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as concoctions of a sick mind.

An angry Agbaje said this in reaction to a statement by former national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, that the pharmacist-turned-politician had joined the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

“People should please tell Bode George to shut up and leave PDP if he lacks any value to add to the party, instead of being a dog in the manger hampering the progress of the party in Lagos state," Agbaje said in a statement by his director of media and publicity, Felix Oboagwina.

Agbaje described the news about the purported defection as misinformation that should be discountenanced adding that he had never been a member of APC and talks of his 'returning' to the ruling party had never crossed his mind.

“That false narrative is the product of a sick mind. Or how else do you describe someone who just sits down to concoct fiction and markets it as reality? He should tell the world where he got the news being spreading round.

“These shameless party leaders have 2023 in mind. The game-plan is mischievously simple: Give the dog a bad name and chase it away from the party.

"By 2023, this mudslinging will have scared off credible people from the party, which will leave the whole field to them to continue to corner party resources," he said.

Agbaje further boasted that he is too big to sneak out of one party into another one.

He dismissed the rumour as the antics of detractors bent on soiling his name and destabilising the party while adding that the outburst finally unveiled 'the secret hand of Esau that had propelled antagonists to embark on a smear campaign against him after the 2019 governorship election' he unexpectedly lost to APC’s Babajide Sanwoolu.

The former governorship candidate blamed the false narrative on the same set of self-styled party leaders who, he said, on the eve of the governorship election, went to declare for a rival candidate.

“These are people who feel that they want to continue business as usual within PDP,” he said. “All their interest revolves upon sharing campaign and election funds without giving any thought to how to elevate the party’s chances at the polls or adding value to the process.”

To Agbaje, as long as the PDP national headquarters continued to pamper the alleged "divisive characters and pander to their whims, so long would the party continue to fail in elections in Lagos state."

He recalled how George had in the past clashed with former PDP chieftains who tried to contribute towards elevating the party but ended up frustrated.

He listed some of them to include Funso Williams, Muhammed Muritala Ashorobi, Musiliu Obanikoro, Moshood Salvador, Rahman Owokoniran, Femi Pedro and Remi Adiukwu.

Legit.ng earlier reported how Felix Oboagwina denied reports that his principal had dumped the PDP.

Oboagwina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, June 5, that social media posts that Agbaje had left the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) were untrue.

